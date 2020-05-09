The strange deaths recorded in some communities in Yobe state have become a source of worry to residents in the affected areas such as Potiskum, Nguru and Gashua.

But the state government has rejected a recent online publication alleging that the Coronavirus is responsible.

Available statistics from different graveyards depict that from the 1st of May to 8th of May, Scores of people have died in Potiskum, Nguru and Gashua communities of Yobe state.

It has only recently come to light and the mystery behind their deaths is yet unknown.

Tvc News’ Michael Oshomah visited the Mamman Ali graveyard, one of the burial sites in Potiskum town.

An attendant at the grave yard, Saleh Adamu said on a daily basis, more than 10 to 12 dead bodies are buried at Mamman Ali graveyard in Potiskum.

Potiskum residents want the state and federal governments to act swiftly before the mysterious deaths get out of hand.

Addressing journalists, the state commissioner for health acknowledged the strange deaths in recent times have been frequent, but said they have not been attributed to covid 19.

The mysterious deaths have become a source of worry to Yobe residents, as nobody knows who will be the next to die.