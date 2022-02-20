Storm Eunice kills 4, over 400,000 homes without power in Poland

According to Polish civil defense officials, Storm Eunice has killed four people in Poland, injured nine others, and left over 400,000 houses without power.

As of Saturday, Karol Kierzkowski, head commander of the State Fire Service, claimed that firefighter teams had intervened in approximately 25,000 storm-related events.

Advertisement

According to officials, over 5,000 buildings were also damaged in Poland as a result of the storm that has killed 16 people across NW Europe on Friday.

406,686 houses were without electricity as of Sunday morning across the country, according to Deputy Director of the State Security Center Marek Kubiak.

Advertisement

Eunice, which blasted northwest Europe on Friday with gusts of almost 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour) in some spots, killed at least 16 people, damaged property, and knocked out power in hundreds of thousands of homes.