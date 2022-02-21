NANS Issues FG One Week Ultimatum Over ASUU Strike

National Association of Nigeria Students NANS has issued a one week ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve it’s disagreement with the Academic Staff Union of University ASUU or face a national mass action by all Nigeria students across the country.

President of the students association, Sunday Adedayo revealed this in Sokoto shortly after signing the reviewed Constitution of the association at the Sokoto state government house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Adedayo said the students union has given the federal government between now and the 28th of February to meet and resolve the issue with ASUU or face a national mass action by Nigeria students.

He described as unfortunate the attitude of the federal government who he accused of playing hide and seek with ASUU since 1999 they signed the agreement with the academic union.

Advertisement

Mr. Adedayo said the government has bastardized the education system at the primary and secondary level and NANS is not going to open it’s eyes and watch the government destroy the tertiary education.

NANS is in Sokoto for it’s constitutional review conference where the association reviewed it’s forty years Constitution at the Sokoto state University.

Advertisement

The reviewed Constitution was signed at the Sokoto state government house in the present of Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Speaking earlier, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal appealed to the Academic Staff Union of University to find a way of resolving their disagreement without embarking on strike.

Advertisement

Governor Tambuwal also called on the federal government to find a way of meeting the demands of ASUU despite the fact the country is facing economic challenges.

He advised the academic union to find a way of resolving crisis other than strike action that has affected the academic pursuit of Nigeria students.