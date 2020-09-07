President Muhammadu Buhari has asked West African leaders to stop elongating their tenure in office, saying it is becoming a source of trouble.

Mr Buhari gave the advise in Niamey on Monday while delivering a keynote address at the 57th Extraordinary session of the ECOWAS heads of state and government.

“As leaders of our individual Member-States of ECOWAS, we need to adhere to the constitutional provisions of our countries, particularly on term limits. This is one area that generates crisis and political tension in our sub-region.” -President Buhari.

“Related to this call for restraint is the need to guarantee free, fair and credible elections. This must be the bedrock for democracy to be sustained in our sub-region, just as the need for adherence to the rule of law.”-President Buhari.