The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures has firmly rejected a summons from the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, calling it an unconstitutional overreach that threatens Nigeria’s federal structure.

The committee had summoned the Speakers of Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly over petitions filed by a civil society group, Guardians of Democracy and the Rule of Law.

However, the Conference through its Chairman, Adebo Ogundoyin, who is also the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly argued that the National Assembly’s oversight powers, as outlined in Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, apply only to federal matters—not state legislative affairs.

In a formal response, the Conference stated that State legislatures are independent arms of government and their presiding officers cannot be compelled to appear before the National Assembly on internal matters.

The Speakers of Benue and Zamfara Assemblies also submitted separate objections, insisting the issues raised were purely state-level concerns beyond the National Assembly’s jurisdiction.

The Conference warned that undermining the constitutional autonomy of state legislatures could set a dangerous precedent, weakening democracy at the sub-national level.

It urged the National Assembly to respect the separation of powers while reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.