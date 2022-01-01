State of insecurity in Nigeria a threat to nation’s democracy – Labour

Organised labour in Nigeria has warned that the current state of insecurity in the country is a threat to the nation’s democracy.

It says the worsening insecurity has gone beyond being a threat to life and economic activities.

It also called on government at all levels to work towards meeting the needs of the populace for a fruitful 2022.

This is contained in a new year message from the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba.

NLC describes the perennial increase by government of the pump price of petrol as a transfer of its failure and inability to effectively manage the nation’s resources for the good of the masses.

It promises to use its charter of demands arising from two security conferences to make compelling demands of those aspiring to lead the country.