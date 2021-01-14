Academic and non academic activities across public universities may be on hold from next Thursday.

Non academic workers say positive response from the government to their demands is crucial to bringing life to public universities nationwide.

After three days of national protests, they have now mandated their branches to meet, review the protests and come up with what next.

The resolution of the branches will be made public by the National Joint Action Committee next Thursday.

The Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU in Abuja, rose from a meeting which reviewed the three-day protest with a charge on the branches to take individual decisions on what is to follow the protests.

In a communique, the President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim and his NASU counterpart, Makolo Hassan, said the National JAC will next Thursday, collate the resolutions of the branches and take a decision accordingly.