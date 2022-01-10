‘Squid Game Star, O Yeong Su, wins best supporting actor at the Golden Globes

“Squid Game” star, O Yeong-su, has made history after becoming the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.

The 77-year-old South Korean star, who plays Oh II-nam, also known as Player 001, in the hit Netflix series, beat the likes of Billy Crudup, Kieran Culkin, Mark Duplass and Brett Goldstein to take home the Best Supporting Actor in Television trophy.

His victory was announced at a private ceremony streamed online with no celebrity presenters and no speeches.

Organizers previously announced that this year’s Golden Globes would be a scaled-down affair following controversy over a lack of diversity among Hollywood Foreign Press Association membership and other ethical questions related to financial benefits.