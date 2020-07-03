The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development said it will explore its rights within the constitutional 90 days to appeal the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court had nullified the impeachment of Ibrahim Gusau as the president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN.

A seven-man AFN board late last year suspended Gusau as its president over an alleged financial malpractices and illegal dealings.

The board later impeached him and elected Olamide George as acting president of the federation.

But the court ruled against the impeachment of Gusau and nullified election of George as acting president.