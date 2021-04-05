The National sports festival in Benin City has continued to generate interest within and outside of Edo state as athletes intensify their quest for podium places.

Omola Dolapo of Lagos state earlier today recorded the fastest win over Sakiru Olaleye of the FCT, in the boxing event. He won in less than one minute of the fight.

The swimming event produced new records on Monday. New national records were set by swimmers from Delta, Bayelsa, and Edo states on Day 1 of the competition.

Ifiesegba Gagbe of Bayelsa became the new record-holder in the 100 metres freestyle for women with a time of one minute, 1.54 seconds.

Uwaje Ilayefa of Edo state who came second with a time of one minute, 1.96 seconds also surpassed the former record time.

A new record was also set in the 200 metres butterfly for women by Delta’s Timipamere Akiayefa.

Bayelsa and Delta have started the rush for gold medals at the sports festival by winning five gold medals apiece.

Meanwhile, Team Oyo and Team Taraba have been reinstated to participate in the games after initially failing to produce COVID-19 vaccination for its Athletes.

The Organizers have since rescinded the decision after health authorities from both States arrived with the certificates in line with the directives of the COVID-19 Protocols for the games.