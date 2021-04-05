The Progressive Governor’s Forum has sympathised with the government and people of Zamfara State over the fire incident that has affected some parts of Tudun Wada Central Market in Gusau, the state capital.

The forum led by its chairman Atiku Bagudu describes the incident as unfortunate.

The forum has donated fifty million million naira to the affected traders and inaugurated some parts of the Governors lodge.

They urge the affected traders to accept the incident as an act of God.

Responding, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state described the visit as a show of love by an opposition party.

He said its unfortunate that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party shows little or no concern since the fire incident occurred

According to him, the people of the state are happy with the gesture done by the APC led government, Governors Forum and the party at the national level and will reciprocate.

The APC delegation also inaugurated a part of the Governors lodge within the Government house.

Each of the three governors present inaugurated the lodge allocated to his state.

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Governors of Kebbi and Jigawa states among others were on the entourage.