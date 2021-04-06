Polytechnic teachers have commended an indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday.

Addressing newsmen to declare the full fledged industrial action, the leadership of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics accused the federal and state governments of neglect of the education sector in general and Polytechnic education in particular.

Among the union’s grievances are non payment of arrears of minimum wage by federal Polytechnics, states owing teachers’ slaaries ranging between 5 and 24 months, alleged victimisation of union leaders despite signing a no victimisation clause with the government since 2017, alleged non establishment of a Polytechnics’ commission for the sector to bridge gaps in regulatory activities, non implementation of the approved 65 years retirement age in the sector by some state governments, alleged offensive claims of purported tax liabilities in 19 federal Polytechnics by the Accountant General of the Federation to illegally invade the legitimate emoluments of members