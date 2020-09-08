Militia leader Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana is dead. This is according to the Commander of the Four Special Forces command, Doma local government area, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama.

UPDATED: Military confirms killing of wanted notorious militia leader, Terwase Akwaza. pic.twitter.com/vPnGL9AGIU — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 8, 2020

Gana was killed on tuesday evening in a firefight with military personnel.

In 2017, the Nigerian police declared Gana wanted after he was alleged to have killed “several innocent persons”.

The Benue State Government, at the time, placed a N10 million naira bounty on him.

UPDATED: Body of wanted notorious militia leader, Terwase Akwaza. He was killed today by the Special forces. pic.twitter.com/sJsoDpjeUG — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 8, 2020

Details later…