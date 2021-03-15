The Former Presidential candidate of the African Alliance Congress, Omoyele Sowore, led a group of people to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission to protest his purported expulsion from the party which he said he registered in 2018.

He submitted a petition to INEC with a seven-day ultimatum to the electoral umpire to restore the party to its original owners or risk violent protests.

Sowore specifically threatened that his members will occupy all INEC offices nationwide if he failed to get justice before next week Monday.

However, the Chairman of the AAC, Leonard Nzenwa, also besieged the INEC headquarters to counter Sowore’s claims.

Nzenwa claimed that Sowore’s aim of mobilising his people to INEC was to vandalise the place in the name of a party that he had already been expelled from.

He however told journalists that the party belongs to him and that INEC was allegedly colluding with Nzenwa and others to forcefully take away the party from him because it is a revolutionary party.