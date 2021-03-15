The Benue State Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with the gruesome killing of Mrs Eunice Aganya, wife of retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ibezimako Aganya, spokesperson Catherine Anene disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi on Sunday.

Mr Aghanya was a Commissioner of Police in the state.

Police had on Saturday confirmed the killing of his wife in her Makurdi residence.

Anene said Commissioner of Police Audu Madaki ordered a full-scale investigation into the killing by the command’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Anene said her body had been deposited at Bishop Murray Hospital Morgue, Makurdi.

Mrs Aganya was the owner of Euniland Bakery.

The ex-DIG told said the thieves killed his wife after recognising her and fearing she might expose them.