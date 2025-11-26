Communiqué issued at the end of the Joint meeting of Southern Governors’ Forum & the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council held on Wednesday, 26th November 2025, at Governor’s Residence, Iperu-Remo, Ogun State. The Southern Governors’ Forum, comprising the Governors of the South-Wes...

Communiqué issued at the end of the Joint meeting of Southern Governors’ Forum & the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council held on Wednesday, 26th November 2025, at Governor’s Residence, Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

The Southern Governors’ Forum, comprising the Governors of the South-West, South-East, and South-South geopolitical zones and Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, convened on Wednesday, 26th November 2025, to deliberate on matters of urgent regional and national importance. Key areas of discussion included security, governance, development cooperation, and institutional partnerships.

The joint forum reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria, the deepening of regional collaboration, and the strengthening of a more inclusive, secure, and equitable federation.

The joint forum extended its heartfelt condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the tragic loss of military personnel in Borno State, as well as the recent mass abductions in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger States. The Forum particularly acknowledged the successful rescue efforts, which have reassured citizens that national security remains a top presidential priority.

The joint meeting expressed deep appreciation to Mr. President for his bold and visionary leadership in restoring macroeconomic stability, noting especially the gains in foreign exchange stabilization, sustained reduction in inflation for the seventh consecutive month, and the easing of food prices.

Furthermore, the Forum praised the administration’s transformative infrastructure agenda, citing landmark projects such as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway amongst others.

The Forum also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to rebuilding the integrity and capacity of Nigeria’s security forces, notably through the rehabilitation of Police and NSCDC training colleges.

The Forum welcomed the launch of the Renewed Hope Ward Initiative —a transformative grassroots programme expected to directly benefit over five million people across Southern Nigeria.

The joint session that was held with the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC) was to reinforce the strategic role of traditional institutions in governance, security, and cultural integration.

Both the SGF and the SNTRC pledged their collective support for the Federal Government’s security architecture.

The Forum encouraged all member states to formally incorporate traditional rulers into their state security councils, recognizing that these institutions are closest to the grassroots and hold critical intelligence capacities.

The Forum emphasized that no effort would be spared in safeguarding lives and property. It reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with traditional institutions and law enforcement agencies for intelligence gathering, early warning, enforcement, and deterrence of criminal activity.

Security chiefs from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were in attendance. They provided comprehensive briefings on the security situation across the region, with emphasis on equipment deficits, manpower gaps, intelligence coordination, and federal-state synergies.

Following a thorough review of the security landscape, the Forum resolved as follows:

1. Creation of a Zonal Security Fund: Member states of each geopolitical zone will contribute to a dedicated fund to support zonal security operations and capacity building. A monthly Zonal Security Coordination Meeting of Security Advisers will be institutionalized.

2. Enhanced Intelligence Communication Infrastructure: The Forum adopted an intelligence-sharing framework supported by modern communication equipment and surveillance technologies, enabling real-time monitoring and coordinated responses across states. To this end, the forum resolved that each member state in each zone (that is SW, SE & SS) shall jointly invest in equipment that will allow effective communication across states lines.

3. Advocacy for State Policing: The Forum reiterated its longstanding call for the establishment of State Police as a constitutional imperative. It emphasized that the success of community-based and regional security outfits underscores the urgent need for decentralized policing.

4. Resident Identification Programme: Member states were encouraged to collaborate with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to implement a unified state resident identification system.

5. Support for Regional Security Structures: The Forum resolved to enhance regional and local security outfits including hunter associations and community-based surveillance units through the provision of equipment, logistics, and operational support.

6. Governance of Land and Mining Activities: States were urged to partner with traditional rulers to regulate land allocation and prevent indiscriminate practices that could lead to security risks. The Forum also resolved to combat illegal mining activities, which have caused significant ecological damage, by working with environmental authorities and traditional councils.

7. Institutional Strengthening of Traditional Councils: Member states were encouraged to provide direct financial and operational support to their traditional councils, enabling them to play a more effective role in governance, security, and peacebuilding.

In a strong demonstration of unity, the Forum and the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council jointly passed a Vote of Confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in recognition of his leadership and unwavering commitment to national stability and reform.

The Forum recalled the Asaba Accord, wherein Southern Governors, in May 2021, unanimously advocated for a President of Southern extraction. Again, the forum restates its support for a Southern President and in person of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

Finally, the Forum addressed attempts to sow discord and propagate disinformation and fear within the region. It reassured all citizens that Southern Nigeria remains united, indivisible, and committed to peaceful co- existence across religious and cultural lines. The Forum pledged to continue speaking with one voice, advancing the collective interests of the South, and working collaboratively with the Federal Government to promote peace, prosperity, and progress for all Nigerians.