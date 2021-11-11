Breaking News

Southern Governors’ Forum Congratulates Anambra Governor-elect, Soludo

Southern Governors' Forum Congratulates Anambra Governor-elect, Soludo

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has congratulated the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo over his victory at last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Governor Akeredolu also commended Ndi Anambra for trooping out to exercise their franchise in spite of the security challenges that have pervaded the state over time.

The SGF chairman charged Prof. Soludo to brace up for the herculean job ahead, saying the security and economic challenges in the Southern part of the country and the nation at large require joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.

He said:”We look forward to working with Prof. Charles Soludo under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum, for the peace, security and development of Anambra state, Southern Nigeria, and the country at large.

“No doubt, we will be happy to explore the experience of the Governor-elect, as it relates to the economy and also help in our efforts to keep the people of the Southern Nigeria safe.

“Prof Soludo’s experience as a consummate economist will be of great asset to the good people of Anambra, Southern Governors’ Forum and indeed the entire country. Our efforts toward economic integration and enhanced socio-economic relationship in the SGF will undoubtedly, be boosted in many respects.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the SGF, I congratulate Prof. Soludo and wish him the best as he prepares for the Herculean task ahead.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

PDP-Logo-TVC

PDP Conference : Party announces dates for NEC, BOT meetings

TVCN
Jul 16, 2017

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has released dates of meetings of its critical organs such as the…

BREAKING: Akinwunmi Adesina re-elected as AfDB President

TVCN
Aug 27, 2020

Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank. (more…)

Lagos set to execute judgment on Rev. King, others on death row

TVCN
Apr 20, 2017

The Lagos State Government says it will soon take decisive actions about prisoners who are on death…

Kidnapping: Ondo monarchs call for greater security

TVCN
Apr 23, 2017

Following abduction and release of the monarch of Iyani-Akoko in Ondo State, Oba Joel Daudu, some traditional…