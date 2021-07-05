The meeting of the Southern Governors of Nigeria has ended in Lagos with an endorsement for rotational presidency.
The governors forum says the next president of the country should come from the South.
The governors charge the Federal Government to always carry along any State government whenever a security operation is to be carried out in such a State.
The Forum also frowns at the selective administration of criminal justice and adds that all arrests being made must be within the ambit of the law.
