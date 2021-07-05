At the end of the Southern governors Forum meeting the following was agreed .

That the next presidency should be rotate between North and south, and that the next president should come from the South.

On security.

The forum also agreed that if the security agencies wants to carry out any operation, the chief security officer of the state which is the governor must be duly informed.

The forum also resolved that they are not in support of any selective criminal administration of justice.

The forum set a timeline for 1st of September 2021 for the promulgation of the anti open grazing law in all it member states.

On the PIB bill: The forum rejects three percent for the host communities, and support five percent share of oil profit proposed by the house of Representative.

The forum reject the propose thirty percent share of profit exploration of oil and gas basins.

The forum reject the ownership structure of the Nigeria petroleum commission limited.

On election matters , the southern governors forum reject the removal of electronic transmission of result in the electoral act, also reject the exclusive jurisdiction of pre election matters on the federal high Court.

The forum chose Lagos state as is permanent secretariat .