Breaking News

South West Govs believe in Tinubu’s leadership – Akeredolu

South West Govs believe in Tinubu's leadership - Akeredolu South West Govs believe in Tinubu's leadership - Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that all the South West Governors believe in the leadership of the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum made this known during a visit of the Governors of the South West to the Lagos residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Governor Akeredolu said the visit is to thank God for the successful return of the APC Stalwart after a long medical trip to the United Kingdom.

He describes the Lagos residence of the APC National leader as a mecca of some sort after his safe arrival.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

100 people benefit from Egbaland Humanitarian Devt Council free eye surgery

Over 100 people benefit from Egbaland Humanitarian Devt Council free eye surgery

TVCN
Oct 23, 2021

No fewer than 100 persons suffering from eyes defects in Egbaland will benefit from this year's free…

Abuja/Kaduna rail service resumes operations

TVCN
Jul 29, 2020

COAS appreciates wounded troops for service to the nation

TVCN
Jul 26, 2020

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, was at the Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna, for a (more…)

ECOWAS-TVCNews

ECOWAS charges African business owners to focus on peace, security

TVCN
Sep 13, 2017

ECOWAS has urged businesses in West Africa to build structures that not only focus on profit-making…

TVC News Special Reports

Akeredolu sinks 200 boreholes, repairs 700 in Ondo

06 Sep 2018 4.34 pm

Ondo State Government has rehabilitated…

Continue reading
Ondo-State-Nominees-Confirmed-TVCNews

Ondo state Assembly confirms 18 commissioner nominees

16 Aug 2017 8.27 am

The Ondo state House of Assembly has confirmed…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu congratulates Babatunde Ogala at 60

Asiwaju Tinubu Hails Babatunde Ogala at 60

14 Jul 2021 10.51 pm

All Progressives Congress National Leader,…

Continue reading