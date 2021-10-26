South West Govs believe in Tinubu’s leadership – Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that all the South West Governors believe in the leadership of the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum made this known during a visit of the Governors of the South West to the Lagos residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Governor Akeredolu said the visit is to thank God for the successful return of the APC Stalwart after a long medical trip to the United Kingdom.

He describes the Lagos residence of the APC National leader as a mecca of some sort after his safe arrival.