South Korea’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Saturday, named Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo as their candidate for the country’s upcoming presidential election in June.

The PPP’s two-day primary process combined votes from party members and the general public to determine its nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

In his acceptance speech, Kim positioned himself as a unifier within conservative circles, pledging to form “strong solidarity” to prevent Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung from winning the presidency.

Kim promised to pursue constitutional amendments, as well as reforms in the political, judicial, and electoral systems.

He also committed to abolishing lawmakers’ privileges and eliminating South Korea’s early voting system, which he described as flawed.

Kim also vowed that he would be a “security president,” eliminate North Korea’s nuclear threat, and aim for unification.

South Korea is set to hold elections after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office for his botched martial law bid.​​​​​​​

Other candidates include: Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who is a front-runner in the polls, independent candidate former premier Han Duck-soo, New Reform candidate Lee Jun-seok.