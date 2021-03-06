About 1000 People’s Democratic Party delegates from the five South east states are ready to elect their zonal executive council members.

The PDP zonal congress is currently holding at the Michael Okpara square Enugu, is expected to produce new zonal executive officers by affirmation.

Present at the Congress are PDP former and serving elected officers, National party executive representatives from the FCT and new members from different political parties Like Tony Nwoye, formally defecting to the People’s Democratic Party.