South East Leaders have again reaffirmed their commitment to a united Federal Republic of Nigeria, that allows justice, fairness, love and respect for one another.

The leaders made the affirmation after it’s about four hours closed door meeting, held at the government house Enugu.

The meeting came up as a results of issues they raised when it held an expanded meeting with the presidential delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi rtd. on 11th of June.

Reading the communique on behalf of the group, chairman of South East Governors forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi reinstates their position to condemned the activities of successionist group in the region.

The group promised to protect non Igbo residing in the region, while they expect leaders of other regions to address the threat to Ndigbo and protect them.

The group also throw their weight behind Ebubeagu corps and said it remains the only recognised community security outfit for the south East.

The meeting which had representatives from the political, religious, academia and the Apex Igbo socio cultural Group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, agreed to have a further meeting with the president team.