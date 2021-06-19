Operatives of the Kaduna Police command have arrested a suspected bandit while on routine patrol along a forest in Saminaka, Lere Local Government area of the state.

Among items recovered from him is an AK- 47 rifle.

Kaduna Police spokesperson Mohammed Jalige said the bandit was intercepted among others in a green Volkswagen vehicle while heading towards Kaduna.

Jalige adds that police personnel noticed the suspicious disposition of occupants of the said vehicle and tried to flag them down, but they pulled over a distance away and took to their heels into the forest.

The police operatives who gave them a hot chase apprehended one, and after a search of the vehicle found an AK-47 rifle concealed.

The police assure that they are working hard to end banditry and all forms of criminality in the state.