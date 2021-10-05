South East Governors, Leaders meet in Enugu

Governors and leaders of the Southeast zone have started arriving the Enugu State Government House for an emergency meeting convened by the leader and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

The meeting is expected to address Sundry issues that relate to social, political, economic and importantly the rising insecurity in some states of the region.

Governor Umahi in his memo begged the south East leaders based on the attendance importance of the meeting, to enable them reach some decisions on the issues,

Similarly, the wife of former Biafran Leader, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu in a statement credited to her, solicits the cooperation of South East leaders to attend and come up with a solution to end insecurity that is crippling the Socio economic wellbeing of the region.