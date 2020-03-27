South African security forces have begun enforcing a three-week nationwide lockdown in an effort to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

All but essential movement is forbidden and both the army and the police are enforcing the measures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged troops on Thursday to be a “force of kindness,” saying people are terrified of the virus and the soldiers should not do anything to make their situation worse.

South Africa’s lockdown is considered one of the strictest, with bans on alcohol sales and dog-walking, among other things.

People are also not allowed to jog in public for the next three weeks.

In South Africa there are additional fears for people living with HIV particularly the estimated 2.5 million who are not taking anti-retroviral drugs.