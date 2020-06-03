The founder of the Sotitobire church in Akure, Ondo state, Alfa Babatunde, standing trial for the disappearance of a one year-old boy, has returned to court.

Father of Gold Kolawole took to the witness box as the court admitted as evidence the statement he made at the anti-kidnapping section of the state police command.

The trial of Alfa Baba Tunde, the Founder of Sotitobire Miracle Church, Akure resumed 35 days after the last adjournment.

Mr Babatunde is standing trial with six other members of the church over the disappearance of a year old boy, Gold Kolawole in his church last year.

Father of the missing boy, Temitope Kolawole was the star witness and was led in examination by the director of public prosecution, Grace Olowoporoku for over four hours.

He told the court how he was allegedly harassed and his cloth torn by loyalists of prophet Babatunde in the church.

The State Attorney-General and commissioner for justice, Adekola Olawoye and the defence counsel expressed satisfaction with the proceedings.

Prophet Babatunde and others were returned to the Olokuta facility of the nigeria correctional service for continuation of hearing on Thursday.