The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has raised the alarm that international travellers from some specific countries, who are COVID-19 positive, have been making their way into the country by presenting fake PCR results.

The National Coordinator of the presidential task force on covid-19, Sani Aliyu, disclosed this on Tuesday, in response to the joint Senate committees on Health and Aviation on the testing procedures, following the reopening of the international airspace.

The coordinator said in one instance, up to 40 per cent of passengers in a single flight tested positive for COVID-19 despite having tested negative before boarding from their respective countries.

Mr Aliya said an adjustment has been made to the validity period of PCR tests to be presented before boarding from seven to four days.

however, the Senate said it is worried about the low number of laboratories in the country but promised that the request for 52 labs will be made in the 2021 budget.