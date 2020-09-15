Moves by the ECOWAS leaders to kick start democratic process in Mali has suffered a setback, as Mali military junta failed to name a civilian head of the transition government on Tuesday.

The regional body had fixed 15th September deadline to name a civilian head of the transition government

TVC News gathered that ECOWAS leaders after their consultative meeting, held discussions with the junt leadership but both sides failed to reach an agreement on the composition of the transitional government.

ECOWAS had demanded a civilian head for the transition government, but the junta suggested either a civilian or military head.

ECOWAS mediators are expected to return to Bamako next week to continue talks with Mali stakeholders on how to break the impasse.

However, there are indications that ECOWAS appeared to have shifted grounds allowing an 18-month transition period proposed by the junta, instead of the 12 months demanded by the regional organisation.