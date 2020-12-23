The men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, have killed one of the six bandits involved in a foiled kidnapping and armed robbery operation along Ibilo-Isua Road in Igarra village in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Commander of the brigade, Brigadier-General Zakari Abubakar stated this on Wednesday, in Akure, the state capital.

The army boss narrated that the troops who were on patrol with other security agencies encountered a group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers while the bandits were trying to abduct some travellers on the road.

He said, “The bandits attempted to kidnap three travellers in a gold-painted Toyota Highlander 2006 model with registration number AKD 55 GS.

“On sighting the troops, the kidnappers tried to engage the troops in a gun battle but were defeated due to troops’ firepower.

This resulted in the killing of one of the kidnappers while others escaped into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.”

Zakari noted that after the incident, three of the kidnapped victims were rescued and some items were also recovered at the scene of the incident.

According to him, the recovered items include, a sum of N350,770, a cutlass, 11/2 sachet of tramadol hydrochloride(100mg), and one Itel black phone.

The commander advised the general public to give useful information on any suspected criminals and their hideouts to the security agencies in the state.