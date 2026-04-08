Sola Giwa has resigned from his position as Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Governor, announcing his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives. Giwa disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying his decision followed “deep reflection and wide consultations”. “It has been…...

Sola Giwa has resigned from his position as Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Governor, announcing his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Giwa disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying his decision followed “deep reflection and wide consultations”.

“It has been an honour to serve and contribute to the transformation of our transport system under the THEMES+ Agenda. I remain grateful to Mr Governor for the trust and opportunity,” he said.

https://x.com/Sola_Giwa/status/2041816809360199969?s=20

He added that he is seeking to represent Lagos Island Federal Constituency II in the House of Representatives, describing the move as a “higher call”.

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“This next chapter is about stronger representation, purposeful legislation, and delivering real impact for our people,” he stated.

Giwa said his resignation marks the beginning of a new phase in his political career, focused on legislative service and grassroots impact.

His exit comes as political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of future electoral contests in Lagos State.