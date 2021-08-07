Sokoto state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Bashir Usman Gorau said the state has finalised arrangement to conduct COVID-19 test on athletes participating in the National U-12/U15 Handball Championship taking place in the state.

Speaking to journalists at the sports arena venue of the championship during a facility tour, the commissioner says all COVID-19 protocol will be observed during the Championship.

He says adequate security arrangement had been put in place to ensure safety of athletes as the champion is going to be a closed competition where no fan will be allowed into the stadium in compliance into the COVID-19 protocol.

Twenty nine clubs will be participating in the ten day Championship, which commences today with the arrival of participating clubs of U-12 and U-15 categories.

Sokoto state hosted the last edition of the championship in 2019 and the state government promised to host three consecutive Championship the promise they are fuddling with hosting this year’s competition as the outbreak of COVID-19 affected last year’s edition.