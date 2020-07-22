Sokoto State Ministry of Environment has finalized plans to plant two million trees this year as part of efforts to fight desert encroachment

This was revealed by the State Commissioner for Environment, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa during the Flag off ceremony of the annual tree planting campaign in the state.

Hr said the increment from one million to two million trees is to meet the demand of communities, individuals and other key players as the exercise is upscale to all the twenty-three local government areas.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “re-greening Sokoto for economic empowerment”.