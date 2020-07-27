Following the approval by the state executive council a couple of days ago, Sokoto state government has signed contracts worth over N6 billion with various contractors who were also mobilized with 30 percent of the total amount.

This is contained in a press statement signed the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mohammed Bello.

According to the statement, the contracts are the construction of the new Government Girls Science Academy Kasarawa awarded to Calder Construction Company, the new Abdullahi Bara’u Secondary School, Dogon Daji, awarded to Erbi Project Consulting Engineering. The two projects will gulp N2.401 billion and N2.17 billion respectively.

Other projects are the construction of a modern sports arena and an indoor sports hall awarded to Qualitrends Global Solutions at the cost of N1.23 billion and N447 million naira respectively.

Speaking after the signing agreement Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who was represented by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Suleiman Usman (SAN).charged the contracting firms to ensure that the execution of the projects are according to the contractual agreements.

He said state government is committed to providing all necessary support and cooperation to them in order to make it possible for them to execute quality projects.

Barrister Usman called on the client ministries- Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and Ministry of Youths and Sport Development, to ensure effective supervision of the projects.

He appealed to people in the state to cooperate with the contractors in the discharge of their duties.

In his remarks the representative of the contracting firms, Usman Murtala Banye, thanked the government for awarding the contracts to them and promised to execute the projects according to specifications.