Sokoto state commissioner for Agriculture and rural development, Muhammad Arzika Tureta is dead.

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal announced the death of the commissioner in a statement.

Tureta, who had variously served as Commissioner in the state before his last appointment, battled with protracted illness before he died on Sunday night.

Governor Tambuwal described the deceased as an agricultural entrepreneur, administrator and politician,

Mr. Tureta was a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he bagged a Bachelor of Education.

As a politician he was a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly under the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) and member of the House of Representatives for Bodinga/ Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He was also the State Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto State

He will be buried today at his home town of Lambar Tureta in Sokoto state.