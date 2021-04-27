Sokoto state police command has confirm an attack on Kware Divisional Police Station on Kware Local government area of the system

The attack lead to the dead of one suspected kidnapper.

The command Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abubakar Sanusi told newsmen in Sokoto that the divisional police station was also burnt down alongside two operational vehicles of the division.

According to him, irate mobs from Kware town stormed the police station demanding the release of two suspected kidnappers.

Mr. Sanusi says the police had earlier apprehended the two suspects and has commenced investigation to unravel the level of their involvement in kidnap activities in the area.

But a large crowd of people mostly youth stormed the divisional police station demanding the release of the suspects to them to be executed.

According to him, the crowd eventually overpowered the station guard and thereafter burnt down the station building along with Divisional Police Officer’s personal car and a police van.

He says one of the suspects was also killed and the other was injured and has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for urgent medical attention

Mr. Sanusi says no arrest has been made yet but investigation in ongoing to unravel the identity of those involve in the unfortunate protest.