Sokoto Govt urges FG to suspend internet blockade

Sokoto state government has formally written to the Federal Government to suspend the blockade of telecommunications services earlier imposed on 14 local government areas of the state.

The request follows an enlarged security council meeting on the fallout of bandits attack on Goronyo market which claimed the lives of 43 people last week.

Governor Tambuwal disclosed this Saturday when he received the North-East Governors Forum (NEGF) represented by Governors of Borno and Gombe state, Prof. Babagana Aymara Zulum and Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya respectively, who paid a condolence visit to the state over the bandits attack of last week.

According to Governor Tambuwal, the call for the rescinding of the blockade became necessary in view of concerns expressed by security outfits in the state that the outage was affecting the smooth conduct of their works.

He said the state government has already forwarded a letter to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to review the internet blockade.