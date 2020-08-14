Sokoto state government has partnered the United Kingdom to improve the standard of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in the state.

The is revealed in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mohammed Bello and made available to TVC NEWS.

According to the statement, Governor Tambuwal participated in the UK Fund Prosperity Fund-Nigeria Project Technical e-Conference on Right of Way (RoW) in Abuja.

The partnership, was brokered by the Director-General of ICT in Sokoto state, Nasiru Daniya, and was endorsed and supported by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency Catriona Laing.

The governor was quoted in the statement saying the state government is, by this development, poised “to reposition the ICT sector by facilitating the passage of the Sokoto State Information and Communication Techlology Development Agency (SICTDA) Bill.

The bill is intended to speed up ICT integration and development across the 23 local government areas in the state

He explained that his administration is committed to supporting the reduction in the cost of RoW to allow Broadband Penetration in the country.

The governor also pledged “to engage the British High Commission and other developmemt partners to ensure that the state successfully achieved its digital agenda tagged: #SokotoDigitalAgenda.

He further pledged, along with other state governors, to take the issue of Broadband Penetration more serious, saying: “it is a prerequisite towards the development of the Global Digital Agenda, which could close the gap of the digital divide amongst nations.”