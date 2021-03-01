Sokoto state government has ordered the closure of all boarding schools outside the state capital.

This was announced by the Secretary to the state Government Sa’idu Umar shortly after the meeting of the state security council chaired by the state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal at Government House, Sokoto.

He says the decision was taken after the Commissioners of Basic and Secondary Education, Muhammad Bello Abubakar, and that of Science and Technology, Kulu Haruna as well as that of Religious Affairs, Abdullahi Maigwandu briefed the council on the security situation of the schools.

The council thereafter unanimously agreed to shut all the boarding schools outside the metropolis to avert any security breach that will embarrass the state, parents and the general public.

The SSG said the schools would be closed for one week during which proper review and security arrangement would be put in place.

He said during this period students and teachers would be relocated to their localities to study and work as day outfits,.

He says the state government will supervise the exercise properly and ensure that there is quality assurance and security during the exercise.