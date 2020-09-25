The Sokoto consultative Committee on Education said it has built over one hundred schools comprising secondary and primary schools in the last three years of its existence.

This it revealed during a review meeting of the committee held at the council chambers, of Sokoto state government house.

Chairman of the committee and Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar says the committee has continued to strategize on how to deliver more successes for the education sector

Education is one of the key investments on the priority list of governments at all levels.

To reposition the state of education, the present administration in Sokoto state r constituted a consultative committee in 2017

Advertisement

The committee is headed by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar with a clear mandate to ensure grassroot mobilisation of the general public, as well as providing the necessary education infrastructure from

the funds generated under the education levy.

Civil servants in the state pay three percent of their basic salaries while political office holders in the state pay five percent of their pay as education levy.

And in the last three years over a billion naira has been raised and part of which was used to construct one hundred and fifteen schools across the eighty six districts in the state.

Chairman of the committee and Sultan of Sokoto says the committee has done well in the last three years and is determined to achieve more with support from the people and government of Sokoto state

The governor commends members of the committee and pledging his administration’s commitment to doing more not just for education, but in all efforts at moving the state forward.

Advertisement

The committee is one of the outcomes of the declaration of emergency on education by the present administration, an action that has improved school enrolment, attracted more infrastructure and instructional materials as well as training and retraining of teachers to improve the quality of education in the state .