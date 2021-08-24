One Hundred and forty five unemployed youths including the physically challenged persons in Zamfara state have benefitted from different skills acquisition programmes by the Small Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN.

The skills include hair dressing, tailoring and welding among others.

The beneficiaries were also given support equipment at the end of the week long training to make them self relent

Nigeria like other developing countries is faced with a number of problems ranging from youth and graduate unemployment, high level of poverty, Insurgency , over dependency on foreign-made goods, low economic growth and underdevelopment.

Unemployment has become a major problem bedeviling the lives of youths and graduates causing frustration, depression and dependency on family members and friends.

This is why the Small Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN is committed to changing the narrative by training Unemployed youths to become self reliant.

Representative of the Director General SMEDAN, Regina Bamaiyi and the Zamfara state manager of SMEDAN Sanusi Bello said the Beneficiaries have undergone intensive training.

They said, the Beneficiaries were carefully selected from associations, communities and government agencies

Some of the Beneficiaries precious Abolarin and Mansurat Bakar commended the federal government for the initiative and says it will go along way in addressing their needs.

The Small Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and to embrace the government`s campaign on youth empowerment

The agency also says there will be close monitoring of the Beneficiaries

SMEDAN training for unemployment youths in Zamfara is part of the pilot program for the seven states of the Northwest zone.