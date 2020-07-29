The Abuja to Kaduna rail service have resumed operations after months of its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Transportation Rotimi Ameachi who was at the Idu Train station in Abuja today said the upward review of fares for the railway service is to ensure that it stays in business.

The economy class now costs N3,000 and business class is N6,000.

The train service was closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Most people using the train preferred to use the service rather than risk being kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.



While there was pressure to keep the train services running due to its relative safety, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had insisted it would escalate the spread of coronavirus.

That decision was reversed due to pressure from those wanting to participate in the forthcoming Eid el Kabir festivities.

Passenger capacity before coronavirus for the economy class was 88 but has now been reduced to 52, while the business class was 56 , now reduced to 28.

The Minister Of Transportation has assured that in the space of two to three months, electronic ticketing will be introduced so that passengers will not have to come to the station to buy tickets.