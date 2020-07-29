The Lagos State Government is establishing a N10 billion Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (LACE) to encourage local production and support the Federal Government’s move to stop fish import by 2022.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the project will be located on a 35-hectares of land in Igbonla in Epe under a Public-Private partnership arrangement.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Governor said the project is designed to boost the growth and development of aquaculture industry in the State through the production of 2,000 tonnes of fish yearly, under the Lagos Nucleus Farms.

The State Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya explained that agriculture is not only a major source of employment for Lagosians but also vital to the promotion of food security as it plays a crucial role in increasing quantity, quality and diversity of food supply.