The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Sadique Abubakar says the Nigerian air force is recording significant progress in the fight against banditry in Sokoto state and the entire northwest region.

The Air Chief spoke during a Sallah luncheon organized by the Air force for its personnel fighting banditry in Sokoto state to mark the 2020 Eid-el Kabir celebration.

The Air Chief was represented at the luncheon by the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Command, Air Vice Marshal Olusegun Philip.

He says the Air force is committed to motivating its personnel to achieve its objective through the provisions of the right tools and environment to carry out their respective assignment.

He commended the support of President Muhammad Buhari for the success of their operations as well as that of the state government and the host communities whose support and cooperation has made the operation successful.

He also commended the officers, airmen men and women for their sacrifices and uncommon commitment to the service of the nation through this operation of fighting against the insurrection.