Shonekan was a unifying force for Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has described former Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Ernest Shonekan as a unifying force for the nation.

He said his contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

In a condolence letter to Mrs Margaret Shonekan, copy of which was made available to TVC News by his Special Assistant on Media, the late Business mogul was a role model and an epitome of the good in the nation’s business firmament of mixed blessings.

Former President Obasanjo said “He would be remembered as a man of sustained strongwill to succeed. Coming from humble background, rising, stepping and peaking at the topmost plum in corporate management, and the very top of the giant United Africa Company ladder, attest to his sagacity, tenacity and steadfastness.

“He founded, in 1994, the Economic Summit Group, an advocacy group and think tank for private sector-led development of the Nigerian economy, and it remains, till today, sustaining the legacy of helping to support stakeholders in the execution of policies, programmes and strategies in response to any emerging trends in national and global economies.”

The former President who is currently on international assignment as the High Representative of the African Union for the Horn of Africa said he received the news “with great shock”.

He further discribed the former Head of Interim National Government as “a unifying force for the nation and his contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten in a hurry. In all situations, he lived nobly and he died in nobility.

He was an achiever. Indeed, Chief Shonekan died at a time the country is in dire need of his leadership, wealth of experience and wisdom to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.”