Nigerian Army redeploys senior Officers

The Nigerian Army (NA) has appointed dozens of generals to new positions in the Headquarters and across the country.

This is coming one week after the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) reshuffled its generals, an indication that the military is starting 2022 with reorganization.

On Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya approved the posting of senior officers according a Statement signed by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations.

Major General GA Umelo moves from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters (Defence Research and Development Bureau) and appointed Director General; Major General V Ebhaleme is to remain in Defence Space Administration and appointed Director Support Services; Major General GB Audu from Defence Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow.

Major General SE Udounwa of Army War College Nigeria heads to Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes and appointed Chief of Special Services (Army); Major General MT Durowaiye leaves Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Director Veteran Affairs Directorate; Major General AE Attu will exit Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations as Director Peace-Keeping Operations.

Major General UT Musa moves from Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding; Major General CU Onwunle from Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters (Department of Communications) and appointed Director of Communications; Major General OO Oluyede from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding.

Major General LT Omoniyi of Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs heads to Army Headquarters Department of Operations and appointed Director Campaign Planning; Major General OJ Akpor from Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to Defence Headquarters (Directorate of Defence Information) and appointed Director Defence Information; Major General AA Eyitayo from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Campaign Planning.

Major General LA Fejokwu leaves 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation and appointed Director Standard and Evaluation; Major General JAL Jimoh is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Chief of Training; Major General HT Wesley moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and appointed Director Administration.

Major General JO Ochai leaves Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Nigerian Army Armour School and appointed Commandant; Major General SG Mohammed moves from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans.

Brigadier General AS Maikano exits Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme to 82 Division and appointed Commander Division Finance and Accounts; Brigadier General LA Lebo moves from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/Integration);

Brigadier General MO Ihanuwaze moves from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Budget and appointed Director of Budget and Accounts; Brigadier General O Adegbe leaves Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Director Psychological Operations.

General Yahaya charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them and redouble their commitment to duty.