Several Bandits killed, Camps destroyed by Airstrikes in Kaduna

Breaking News
-
Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal has sworn-in three new Commissioners and assigned them portfolios shortly…
-
Security operatives have reportedly killed an unspecified number of bandits in a recent aerial assault…
-
Soldiers have withdrawn from various checkpoints mounted on major border areas and hot spots across…
-
Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has commiserated with the Director of News TVC, Mrs. Stella…
-
The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has suspended the chairman of Ifedore Local Government,…
-
The Speaker, Sokoto State House Aminu Manya Achida has strongly condemned the killing of the…
-
-
Peng Shuai, a former world No. 1 tennis doubles player and one of China's most…
-
The United States has approved the Pfizer/BionNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as…
-
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has remitted 3.51billion Naira to the national treasury as…
Security operatives have reportedly killed an unspecified number of bandits in a recent aerial assault on identified bandit camps in Chikun local government area, that’s in Kaduna State.
The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made this known in a security report on Wednesday.
According to the report, bandits camps in Kauwuri and Gaude villages in Chikun local council were identified after thorough checks and analysis by intelligence agencies.
He explained that fighter jets attacked the identified camps and armed bandits were seen fleeing. A helicopter gunship then followed for a close mop-up with rockets and cannons.
According to the Commissioner, assessment revealed that many bandits were neutralized during the mission, and several camps were destroyed.
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, commended the forces for the well executed mission and urged the troops to sustain the tempo towards the elimination of banditry across the State.