Several Bandits killed, Camps destroyed by Airstrikes in Kaduna

Several Bandits killed by NAF Airstrikes in Kaduna
Security operatives have reportedly killed an unspecified number of bandits in a recent aerial assault on identified bandit camps in Chikun local government area, that’s in Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made this known in a security report on Wednesday.
According to the report, bandits camps in Kauwuri and Gaude villages in Chikun local council were identified after thorough checks and analysis by intelligence agencies.
He explained that fighter jets attacked the identified camps and armed bandits were seen fleeing. A helicopter gunship then followed for a close mop-up with rockets and cannons.
According to the Commissioner, assessment revealed that many bandits were neutralized during the mission, and several camps were destroyed.
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, commended the forces for the well executed mission and urged the troops to sustain the tempo towards the elimination of banditry across the State.

