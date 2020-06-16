Ondo state government said seven health workers, who serve in a private health facility have been infected with the coronavirus.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu disclosed this at the weekly press briefing in Akure on Monday.

In just one week, Ondo state recorded 30 cases of COVID, the highest number to be confirmed in week interval, bringing the number of cases in the state to seventy-three.

For the state governor, the figure is frightening and embarrassing and calls for urgent step. According to him, seven of the cases are health workers, serving in a private clinic.

He added that the 73 confirmed cases spread across 11 councils and directed the state task force to be more active on the discharge of its duties.