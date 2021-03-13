The Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor along side other service Chiefs have arrived Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

This is the second time the all the service chiefs are visiting the Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole which is the Theatre of war against Boko Haram Insurgency.

They were received by the Theatre Commander Operation lafiya dole, GOC 7 Division Nigerian Army and other top military officers in the state.

The Service Chiefs are expected to have a meeting with top officers of the theatre command operation lafiya Dole.