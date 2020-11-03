The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has threatened to sue the National Assembly and the Northern Governors’ Forum if any social media bill is passed and signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

SERAP said this in a tweet on Tuesday while reacting to a proposal by the northern governors for more social media regulations in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

The tweet read, “We’ll sue the Northern Governors’ Forum and the National Assembly if any social media bill is passed and signed by President Buhari.

Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression online. We won’t accept any illegal attempts to interfere with that right #NoToSocialMediaBill.”